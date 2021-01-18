Increased Police Ahead of Inauguration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protests in Lansing were much smaller than expected thanks to more police and the National Guard.

a lot of preparation was put in place by state police including road closures - but only about 20 people were at the capitol.

Protesters were outnumbered by security and they were separated from the capitol building by a chain fence.

Capitol cities all over the country were bracing for the worst after an F.B.I. warning last week but many saw similar turnouts.

With Inauguration Day just two days away however, the Michigan State Capitol is still prepared for any violence ahead of President Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

“We are prepared to protect this building as well as the people that are here. So, we’re not going to tolerate the violence. That’s criminal behavior and we will arrest those people for those crimes.” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer.

Roads near the Capitol are reopened this morning.

Police are still urging you to stay away from downtown this week if you can.

