ELHS displays students and staff’s art throughout East Lansing businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to support local businesses and unify the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of East Lansing will be hosting three community art exhibits at participating downtown East Lansing businesses this winter and spring.

The art exhibits will feature pieces by East Lansing elementary, middle and high school students and staff. Each exhibit will be displayed for six weeks at 15 participating downtown East Lansing businesses (see attached map).

“This is a great opportunity for community members to visit downtown East Lansing, support local businesses and view artwork created by their friends and neighbors,” said East Lansing Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler Schmitt. “We want to thank our partners and the community for continuing to come together to help East Lansing businesses during this difficult time.”

The first exhibit, titled “ELHS Family Strong,” will feature approximately 87 photos submitted by East Lansing High School students and staff, who were asked to answer the following prompt: “While we are apart, I am focusing on ____ to keep me strong.” The submitted photos showcase students and staff and what kept them going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The art exhibits were made possible by a partnership with East Lansing art teachers, the East Lansing Downtown Management Board, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority and the East Lansing Arts Commission. Additionally, the East Lansing Parents Council donated $400 towards printing materials for the first exhibit.The first exhibit will be displayed Jan. 18-Feb. 27, the second exhibit will be displayed March 1-April 16 and the third exhibit will be displayed April 19-June 4.

