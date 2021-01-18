DeWitt Begins Week Outdoors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite all eight MHSAA state championship football games being played indoors this week end, DeWitt began its week of preparation practicing outdoors at Lansing Catholic High School. Where the Panthers practice the remainder of the week is in doubt but Michigan State has seven of its teams practicing indoors at the football building where local teams have practiced in the past for state title games. MSU was trying to find room as of Monday afternoon. DeWitt does not want to travel far for practices in preparation for its division three title game at 7:30pm Saturday against River Rouge. The game will be played at Detroit’s Ford Field and can be seen on Fox Sports Detroit Plus.

