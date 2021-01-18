Delta Twp. honors loved ones lost to COVID-19 with national memorial

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 has affected many people, whether they’ve battled the disease themselves or lost a loved one to it. For some, they have lost businesses.

“I still see that image almost every time I close my eyes, almost a year later,” said Aaron Burch. “My mom was an incredibly kind and loving and gentle woman.”

Burch lost his mother Cheryl to the pandemic and still thinks about her every day.

“I had my last conversation with her. It was the day after Mother’s Day. I think it was May 13, May 15,” said Burch. “Since my moms’ death, I’ve tried to be as vocal and as strong as an advocate as possible.”

As of Sunday, Michigan has lost more than 14,000 lives. That’s why leaders are calling for a #covidmemorial for a national moment of unity and remembrance. Delta Township is one of the local cities joining in.

“Several of us received the email from the Biden inaugural committee, asking for local communities to take part in this effort to, you know, recognize and commemorate those who have been impacted by COVID,” said Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher.

On Thursday, the township will line all 90 of their office windows with candles.

“Really there’s nobody in our community that hasn’t been impacted, one way or the other by this. I think I mean a lot to those who actually have had COVID or whoever lost a loved one to COVID, knowing that the others in the community are recognizing what they personally have lost and taking a moment to remember their loved ones will be important to them, but also I think it’s a shared experience that we have all been through,” said Fletcher.

As someone who has lost a loved one and deals with the pain daily, Burch says it’s a much-needed tribute.

“It’s very difficult to find a day or time to memorialize the victims of tragedy-especially if the tragedy is still ongoing,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.