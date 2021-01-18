Croatian winery to be featured on inauguration day

(WILX) - A Croatian red wine will be among the drinks served at events on inauguration day this week in Washington, according to the winery that produced it.

The winery is hoping that the moment in the presidential spotlight will be a boom to the country’s small wine industry. The wine, which sells for about $60 to $70 per bottle in the United States, is from the Benmosche Family Winery, which produces some 4,000 to 5,000 bottles of Zinfandel and Dingač a year.

The winery did not have details about which particular lunch or dinner the wine would be served at during Wednesday’s inauguration when Joe Biden will be sworn in as president.

The winery is located on the hilly slopes of the Peljesac peninsula near the popular tourist destination of Dubrovnik.

