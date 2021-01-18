Advertisement

COVID-19 variant on the rise as first case in Michigan is detected

Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the weekend.
Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the weekend.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States is nearing a new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19. It comes as the list of states seeing the faster-spreading COVID-19 variant grows.

Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the weekend.

The state health department says the patient is a woman from Washtenaw County who recently traveled to the United Kingdom where this variant originated. This is the only known case in Michigan right now, but it is possible there are more cases that just haven’t been identified yet.

“This virus is so efficient in transmitting,” Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, viral specialist and internal medicine doctor said. “That’s what makes it more dangerous. What we’re hoping is that there is not a mutation in the future that makes the virus immune to the current vaccines. So, a much more effective virus is going to spread a lot more easily in the community.”

