Advertisement

Coronavirus found in ice cream

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold.
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.

That is according to a Chinese city government and it is prompting a recall of cartons.

Currently, there is no indication anyone has gotten coronavirus from the ice cream, and employees at the factory are being tested.

The government says most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold. 390 sold in Tianjin are being tracked down right now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Lee Jae-yong, front, a vice chairman of Samsung...
Samsung heir sentenced in South Korea
Volunteers with the Charleston County Democratic Party found their office vandalized Saturday...
South Carolina Democrat headquarters vandalized
File Photo
Wienermobile hiring for nationwide trip
A Zinfandel and Dingač from Croatia's Benmosche Family Winery will be served at Biden's...
Croatian winery to be featured on inauguration day