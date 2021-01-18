Coronavirus found in ice cream

(WILX) - Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.

That is according to a Chinese city government and it is prompting a recall of cartons.

Currently, there is no indication anyone has gotten coronavirus from the ice cream, and employees at the factory are being tested.

The government says most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold. 390 sold in Tianjin are being tracked down right now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.