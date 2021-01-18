Chairperson Elaine Hardy, Mayor Stephens reflect on MLK’s legacy and virtual celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan and all of the nation are remembering the life and legacy of civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The communities of Lansing and East Lansing and our surrounding communities have had a celebration for the last 42 years in honor of Dr. King,” said MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan Chairperson Elaine Hardy.

Every year, Elaine Hardy and her staff host possibly one of the best MLK celebrations in the country.

“We usually have the biggest in the nation. We have 1200, 1300 people in the Lansing Center,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

“Our Mid-Michigan Commission hosts the longest-standing largest celebration of Dr. King’s legacy in this country,” said Hardy.

And even while adjusting to the coronavirus, this year will be no different.

“We are going to be hosting a broadcast of our annual day of celebration that will include a really amazing conversation with Dr. Bernice King, the Executive Director of the King Center and obviously the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We’ll feature our music of the Dream Symphony Orchestra and some really, very special nationally known musical talent,” said Hardy.

Typically, it’s a three-hour-long, sold-out commemoration at the Lansing Center.

“This is something that’s extremely important in our community now more than ever, and a lot of work went into it. So, thank you to everybody that had a part,” said Mayor Stephens.

Elaine says this year is especially important to remember the teachings of Dr. King and to keep his dream alive.

“As we just continue trying to navigate our lives through this pandemic and the political upheaval that we have in this country, we need to remember the voices of those like Dr. King who believed in the idea of America and believed that idea was available for all of us,” said Chairperson Hardy.

Again, you can watch Mid-Michigan’s first-ever televised MLK Day celebration on News 10 at 7 p.m.

