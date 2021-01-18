Beware of COVID-19 vaccination event scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new kind of COVID vaccine scam is on the rise-mass vaccination event tickets.

“I called my daughter with excitement and said I have tickets for a vaccination,” said a Florida man, who was a victim of a vaccine scam.

He was under the impression he bought tickets to go to a mass vaccination event online.

He went and there were no vaccinations happening.

Scammers are very good at taking what’s happening in the world now and modifying their con to take advantage of uncertainty.

Troy Baker with the Better Business Bureau in Michigan says they haven’t had reports of this kind of scam here in Michigan yet. But, that’s likely going to change.

He says you’ve got to consider the source as well as the phase we’re in. If you’re not 65 or older, a first responder, a teacher, a police officer, a child care provider, or a jail staffer, you can’t skip the line.

These are some things to take into account when faced with potential scams:

Is the messaging coming from the county health department?

Is the messaging from one of the medical facilities?

Is it coming from Sparrow Hospital to know that it’s something legitimate?

Vaccines should always be free. Therefore, buying tickets to a vaccination event is almost certainly a scam.

If you come across a scam you can report it on the Better Business Bureau website and they can send it on to an official.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.