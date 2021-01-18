Advertisement

Attorney General says state lawmakers should wear bulletproof vests in TV interview

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a ‘60 Minutes’ interview that aired on Sunday evening, Attorney General Nessel said that she thinks state lawmakers should wear bulletproof Kevlar vests.

She also added that lawmakers should wear helmets and gas masks. This is due in part to a recent safety breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Her tweets online back up her viewpoints on increased security at state capitols:

