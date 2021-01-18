Attorney General says state lawmakers should wear bulletproof vests in TV interview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a ‘60 Minutes’ interview that aired on Sunday evening, Attorney General Nessel said that she thinks state lawmakers should wear bulletproof Kevlar vests.

She also added that lawmakers should wear helmets and gas masks. This is due in part to a recent safety breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Her tweets online back up her viewpoints on increased security at state capitols:

Protecting democracy means protecting those charged with making our state laws. There is simply no good reason to allow visitors to bring firearms into our Capitol. https://t.co/jQTJw9dyVY — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 15, 2021

If this makes me a jerk, so be it. If hurt feelings are the sacrifice for saving human lives, I can live with it. Not using my office to encourage what it right means others cannot.



The Captiol is not safe. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.