Afghanistan judges killed in ambush

The Taliban has kept a promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.
(KKTV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WILX) - Gunmen shot and killed two female judges and wounded their driver Sunday in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Local media said the women, who work for Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, were on their way to the office when they were attacked.

Police said no one has claimed responsibility for the early morning ambush. Targeted killings of journalists, government officials, and rights activists have increased in recent months.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

Negotiations got off to a slow start as the insurgent group continued its attacks. But the Taliban has kept a promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

