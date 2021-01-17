Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing announced they will be closing some streets ahead of possible protests on Sunday, January 17.

The list of streets to be closed include:

Ottawa St. between Pine St. and Grand Ave.

Allegan St. between Pine St. and Capitol Ave.

Capitol Ave. between Ionia St. and Allegan St.

Walnut St. between Ottawa St. and Washtenaw St.

Townsend St. between Allegan St. Washtenaw St.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is urging residents to stay home in case any possible protests at the Capitol get violent.

“In light of expected demonstrations at the Capitol Building this Sunday, I urge everyone to avoid coming to the Capitol and surrounding area,” said Schor. “Downtown Lansing residents should consider planning ahead to stay inside and avoid this demonstration. Downtown is a vibrant neighborhood and residents and businesses there should feel confident knowing that the Lansing Police Department is working closely with the Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies to ensure these planned events remain peaceful.”

“I am asking residents and those who live in the Lansing area to stay out of the downtown area and to not engage with demonstrators who come to our city with ill intentions,” Schor said.

“While the next few days will be even more challenging for Lansing, please consider supporting our downtown businesses in the coming weeks by shopping or visiting your favorite restaurant. I know these small businesses would truly appreciate your support,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

