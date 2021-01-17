Small turnout for Capitol protest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than expected.

According to a couple of the Boogaloo members it was due to the show of force by the National Guard and law enforcement which deterred people from attending.

Lansing’s Mayor Andy Schor explained the large number of police and military personnel was meant to keep the violent protesters away.

Michigan State Police Officer Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk said they plan on keeping their large presence throughout the next couple of weeks.

“We have increased our resources since last Monday and we’re going to have additional resources and a police presence here at the Capitol over the next couple of weeks,” said Oleksyk. “We are prepared to protect this building as well as the people that are here. So, we’re not going to tolerate the violence. That’s criminal behavior and we will arrest those people for those crimes.”

The members of the Boogaloo Boys claimed today was supposed to be a gathering of unity for members of the right and the left to have peaceful discussions.

