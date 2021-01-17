Powers North Central wins 8-man state championship over Portland St. Patrick

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Portland St. Patrick got to its third state championship in the last four years. They lost in 2017 and 2019, and unfortunately it didn’t go the Shamrocks way today. After a crazy, long, and unprecedented season, they’re just grateful they got to play some January football.

“They didn’t give up one time this whole year no matter what was in front of them, including today,” said Portland St. Pat head coach Pat Russman. “They knew what was facing them today. Kids just stepped up, we were missing some kids and they knew they had to step up and they just did. They’ve been answering all year long. We’re disappointed but happy with our play.”

Powers North Central takes the win 70-48 and wins the 8-man Division 2 State Championship. The Jets won in 2015 and 2016, and now have another title under their belt in 2020-21.

