Advertisement

Powers North Central wins 8-man state championship over Portland St. Patrick

The Jets win the championship over the Shamrocks 70-48.
Powers North Central vs. Portland St. Patrick
Powers North Central vs. Portland St. Patrick(wilx)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Portland St. Patrick got to its third state championship in the last four years. They lost in 2017 and 2019, and unfortunately it didn’t go the Shamrocks way today. After a crazy, long, and unprecedented season, they’re just grateful they got to play some January football.

“They didn’t give up one time this whole year no matter what was in front of them, including today,” said Portland St. Pat head coach Pat Russman. “They knew what was facing them today. Kids just stepped up, we were missing some kids and they knew they had to step up and they just did. They’ve been answering all year long. We’re disappointed but happy with our play.”

Powers North Central takes the win 70-48 and wins the 8-man Division 2 State Championship. The Jets won in 2015 and 2016, and now have another title under their belt in 2020-21.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
Romney Building is boarded up before protests
Downtown businesses not concerned about planned weekend armed protests

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores from 11-man semifinals & 8-man finals
Local swimmers fared well at the district and state championships.
Lawsuit Filed Against Michigan State Athletics
Bearcats fall to Seward in two games (8-7, 10-4).
Olivet Names New Softball Coach
File image
Former MSU Coach Lands New Job