Advertisement

Pakistan approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan’s planning minister says the country’s drug regulatory authority has approved the use...
Pakistan’s planning minister says the country’s drug regulatory authority has approved the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan’s planning minister says the country’s drug regulatory authority has approved the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and the government is trying to make it available by the first quarter of the year.

Asad Umar, who is also the head of the national agency for COVID-19, told Geo TV that the vaccine in the first phase will be administered to health workers and those aged 65 and above.

Umar said the Chinese company CanSino is also holding clinical trials in Pakistan and hoped its vaccine would also be registered next month.

He said Pakistan will get the vaccines through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, and other alternative international sources. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being prepared in India, which has strained relations with rival Pakistan and says it will prioritize its own population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted
One person is in custody after two men were found dead at a home in Adrian.
One arrested in Adrian deaths
Romney Building is boarded up before protests
Downtown businesses not concerned about planned weekend armed protests

Latest News

Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest
Investigators still trying to solve 1967 cold case mystery
Macomb gets funding to help businesses hurt by virus orders