Capitol Watch: Live updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The National Guard blocked traffic in the area of Michigan and Washington and along Capitol Avenue near the capitol.

By noon, roughly 10 protesters were in front of the Michigan Capitol building speaking with the media on why they planted themselves in the area, armed with guns, including AR-15s, helmets, and other gear, including Nerf guns.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police were patrolling along the area before being joined by the National Guard just before noon. The presence of the National Guard deterred a majority of protesters from attending, according to one member of the Boogaloo Boys.

“We were coming out here for unity trying to get ANTIFA, Proud Boys, all of us together for a conversation,” said Duncan Lemp, a member of the Boogaloo Boys. “The best part about being a human being is we’re allowed to disagree. We can find a middle ground.”

“I do not condone what happened at the U.S. Capitol. I am here to protest my First and Second Amendment Rights and for the unification of groups to talk peacefully,” Lemp added.

Representatives from Boogaloo Boys just gave a very eerie warning directed at government officials about potential bloodshed in the streets if things don’t change. (WILX/Christiana Ford)

Protesters were heavily outnumbered by security and were separated from the building by the chain-link fence that had been installed in the days prior.

“We are an early group sent here to test the waters,” Timothy Teagan of Plymouth said while holding an AR-15. “Hopefully we’ll see a couple dozen from my group.”

A protestor told WILX he was there to represent the Boogaloo Boys, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter while donning a rainbow flag.

Legislators were not inside of the capitol building as it was closed. Representative Elissa Slotkin was across from the capitol, observing.

I’m here in Lansing with the Lansing Police, watching the protest going on in front of the Capitol. There are about 200... Posted by Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Overall, the protests were peaceful with no major incidents yet reported. Some in attendance were there to counter-protest, claiming that everyone needs to work together. One man, armed with a Nerf gun, said he was there to mock the protestors in attendance.

While protesters stood in on the other side of the chain-link fence from the capitol, former state representative Lorence Wenke rented two parking spots in front of the state Capitol to display this sign that he paid $560 for to thank Gov. Whitmer. (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.