Police investigating death of Michigan man in West Virginia

A Michigan man was found dead inside a West Virginia home, police said.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Huntington police said the investigation was being treated as a homicide.

The body of David Thompson II, 23, of Detroit, was found Thursday at a Huntington home, police said.

Police were called to the house shortly after 1:30 a.m., the city said in a news release.

No further information was provided.

