One arrested in Adrian deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in custody after two men were found dead at a home in Adrian.

Adrian Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Frank Street around 10:30 Friday night. They found two men who had passed away.

Police identified a person of interest who drove from the scene and later crashed. The person then ran from the crash but was found nearby and taken into custody.

The Lenawee County Sherriff Department, Madison Township Police, Michigan State Police, RHINO and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab were also on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Rufner at 517-264-4808 write an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

