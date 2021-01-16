Advertisement

Mid-Michigan scores from 11-man semifinals & 8-man finals

One team moves on to the State Finals
Sports Blitz
Sports Blitz(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three local 11-man teams battled for a spot in their state finals, and a local 8-man team competed in their final game this season.

In Division 3, Dewitt exacts revenge against Muskegon, 14-0. They’ll face River Rouge in the final next week at Ford Field.

In Division 4, Williamston lost 12-0 to Detroit Country Day. The Hornets’ season ends at 9-2.

In Division 5, Lansing Catholic fell to Frankenmuth, 35-14. The Cougars’ season ends at 8-3.

In 8-man Division 2, Portland St. Patrick loses to Powers North Central, 70-48. The Shamrocks’ season ends at 10-1.

