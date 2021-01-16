Advertisement

Michigan adds almost 2,000 more cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan adds almost another 2,000 cases of COVID-19 with today’s report according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of Saturday, January 16, the MDHHS reports 1,932 more cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths linked to the virus.

90 of the deaths reported were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

State totals rise to 535,534 cases and 13,804 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Ingham County reports 13,572 cases and 230 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,282 cases and 188 deaths.

Eaton County reported 4,988 cases and 110 deaths.

Clinton County reported 4,082 cases and 50 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,197 cases and 64 deaths.

However the bad news ends there. The good news is now 442,408 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan according to the MDHHS. This number is updated weekly.

