Advertisement

Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light of expected protests.(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area on Sunday in light of expected protests.

Schor released a statement Saturday morning encouraging all downtown residents to consider staying indoors in order to remain safe.

He also reassured the public that the Lansing Police Department will be working with other law enforcement agencies to keep the peace.

Popular vacation website Airbnb later released their own statement which said they are actively investigating their own customers staying in Lansing to help keep the protests peaceful.

“Airbnb reached out to us and said they can track and see if folks who are affiliated with hate groups. If they are, they will cancel their reservation,” said Schor. “If Airbnb can cancel their reservations and they don’t have a place to stay, that’s fine with me.”

Schor also added law enforcement will continue to have a presence around the downtown area through Inauguration Day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
Romney Building is boarded up before protests
Downtown businesses not concerned about planned weekend armed protests

Latest News

Investigators still trying to solve 1967 cold case mystery
Macomb gets funding to help businesses hurt by virus orders
Trial date set in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pandemic interrupts longtime Isle Royale wolf, moose study