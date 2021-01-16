Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area on Sunday in light of expected protests.

Schor released a statement Saturday morning encouraging all downtown residents to consider staying indoors in order to remain safe.

He also reassured the public that the Lansing Police Department will be working with other law enforcement agencies to keep the peace.

Popular vacation website Airbnb later released their own statement which said they are actively investigating their own customers staying in Lansing to help keep the protests peaceful.

“Airbnb reached out to us and said they can track and see if folks who are affiliated with hate groups. If they are, they will cancel their reservation,” said Schor. “If Airbnb can cancel their reservations and they don’t have a place to stay, that’s fine with me.”

Schor also added law enforcement will continue to have a presence around the downtown area through Inauguration Day.

