Macomb gets funding to help businesses hurt by virus orders

(Giorgio Trovato)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - Macomb County has received $4.1 million to help small businesses suffering significant financial hardships due to the coronavirus.

The funding is from the state and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program.

Businesses that suffered after COVID-19 virus emergency orders were issued in November and December by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can apply for grants from 9 a.m. Tuesday through noon Friday.

Priority will be given to brick and mortar businesses like restaurants, bars, banquet facilities, gyms, entertainment venues and recreational facilities.

The grants can be used for payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other expenses, said Vicky Rowinski, director of Macomb County Planning and Economic Development.

Macomb Executive Mark Hackel said the county will do what it takes to get businesses “back on their feet.”

“Our goal with this new grant is to target industries that have been hit the hardest by shutdowns and orders,” he said.

