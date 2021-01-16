Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution

(kxii)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar last week.

In the letter, they speak about wanting wider vaccine distribution in their respective states:

Page 1 of the document
Page 1 of the document(Governor Whitmer Office)
Page 2 of the document
Page 2 of the document(Governor Whitmer Office)

“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” the governors said. “Pfizer just announced that as of yesterday, they have millions of doses of the vaccine on hand and are waiting on addresses from the Trump administration so they can deliver the vaccine to states.

If you are unable or unwilling to give us that supply, we urge you to grant permission for us to directly purchase vaccines so we may distribute them to the people of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as quickly as possible. Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands. It’s time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic.”

