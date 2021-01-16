Advertisement

Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests

(WLUC)
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday evening and all throughout this weekend, police are preparing to be heavily present at the state capitol after reports of riots planned this Sunday.

Michigan State Police held a press conference issuing new safety precautions at the state capitol. Law enforcement officials are working together to ensure the safety of Michiganders following an attack on the nation’s capitol.

Governor Whitmer has also authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard. They will be present along with the FBI, Michigan State Police, and Lansing police.

However, one local business owner doesn’t seem to be as concerned.

“I feel that we’re not gonna have any major issues this weekend,” said Stewart Powell, owner of Lin and Owen Jewelers.

Powell says he hopes that people are ashamed of the damage done thus far and are ready to become a civil society again.

“I’m very confident that this weekend will amount to a, probably, a peaceful demonstration,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Local health departments find success in first week of Phase 1B vaccinations
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Teachers work to prepare students for "pandemic-style" learning
Teachers work to prepare kindergarten students for "pandemic-style" learning