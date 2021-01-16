Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday evening and all throughout this weekend, police are preparing to be heavily present at the state capitol after reports of riots planned this Sunday.

Michigan State Police held a press conference issuing new safety precautions at the state capitol. Law enforcement officials are working together to ensure the safety of Michiganders following an attack on the nation’s capitol.

Governor Whitmer has also authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard. They will be present along with the FBI, Michigan State Police, and Lansing police.

However, one local business owner doesn’t seem to be as concerned.

“I feel that we’re not gonna have any major issues this weekend,” said Stewart Powell, owner of Lin and Owen Jewelers.

Powell says he hopes that people are ashamed of the damage done thus far and are ready to become a civil society again.

“I’m very confident that this weekend will amount to a, probably, a peaceful demonstration,” he said.

