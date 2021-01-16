Advertisement

Airbnb to review bookings ahead of Michigan Capitol protests

The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan as seen during the winter.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Airbnb said Saturday that it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan’s state Capitol and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who might be coming to the city with violent intentions.

The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“If we confirm that guests are associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies prohibiting violence or engaging in criminal activity, we will cancel those reservations and ban them from Airbnb,” the San Francisco-based company said.

On Wednesday, Airbnb said it would block or cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the inauguration.

Mayor Andy Schor has asked the public to avoid downtown Lansing and the surrounding area Sunday due to demonstrations that are expected to be held at the state Capitol.

“I am asking residents and those who live in the Lansing area to stay out of the downtown area and to not engage with demonstrators who come to our city with ill intentions,” Schor said in a statement.

State Police Col. Joe Gasper has said an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the Capitol grounds Sunday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard.

