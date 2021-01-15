Advertisement

YMCA in Jackson announces plans for new state-of-the-art complex

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The YMCA of Jackson has plans to build a brand new state-of-the-art facility downtown once they finish raising funds for the project; They need to raise five to six million dollars to start construction this year.

“We’re really thankful for the support from the community thus far, we’ve been really successful in the last few years, we were able to raise seven million dollars in 2020,” said YMCA CEO, Shawna Tello.

Once the funds are raised construction is planned to begin at the end of the summer and it will take about 14 months to complete.

“This new building for the YMCA is going to be a tremendous enhancement for Jackson residents,” YMCA Chief Operation Officer Fred Hauser said.

It will offer new programs and improved services.

“It’s going to give opportunities for children, families, adults, older adults, [and] those with disabilities, to have instruction, education, and recreation,” Hauser said.

The new complex will include a comprehensive aquatic complex, a large wellness center, better accessibility for those disabled, and licensed childcare, something that they can’t provide in their current building.

“Because of its age and because of its rapid decline, we can’t be licensed by the state for childcare, and we know there is a strong need for daycare In our community,” Tello said.

“This will better serve our current community in a fashion that is almost indescribable,” Hauser said.

And it means so much not just to the community but to the staff as well.

“It has a special place in my heart because of the diversity of the membership, because of a mission to serve all and where people from all different backgrounds all come together,” Tello said. “To know in this new space, we’ll be able to continue that and even enhance the things we’ve been doing, is very humbling and very exciting.”

The YMCA will stay open during construction. The new complex will be on the same grounds as the current YMCA. Once the new facility is complete, they will knock down the old YMCA to create space for additional parking.

