Advertisement

William Strample appeal to have misconduct conviction set aside has been denied

Strampel was dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 until he retired in 2018
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University (MSU) dean of Osteopathic Medicine William Strampel, who was convicted of misconduct in office during the Larry Nassar scandal, has been denied an appeal to have his conviction set aside.

Strampel was dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 until he retired in 2018. Thursday a state Court of Appeals panel rejected Strampel’s argument that his job as dean didn’t meet the legal definition of a public official.

In his appeal, Strample argued that as an MSU dean he was not a public officer, and so could not be found guilty of misconduct in office. The reasoning was that the position of dean was not created by the Legislature.

The panel of judges rejected the argument relating to the job’s origins, arguing instead that he was a public officer as it related to the charge of misconduct in office.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests
Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Local health departments find success in first week of Phase 1B vaccinations
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Teachers work to prepare students for "pandemic-style" learning
Teachers work to prepare kindergarten students for "pandemic-style" learning