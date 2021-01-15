William Strample appeal to have misconduct conviction set aside has been denied

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University (MSU) dean of Osteopathic Medicine William Strampel, who was convicted of misconduct in office during the Larry Nassar scandal, has been denied an appeal to have his conviction set aside.

Strampel was dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 until he retired in 2018. Thursday a state Court of Appeals panel rejected Strampel’s argument that his job as dean didn’t meet the legal definition of a public official.

In his appeal, Strample argued that as an MSU dean he was not a public officer, and so could not be found guilty of misconduct in office. The reasoning was that the position of dean was not created by the Legislature.

The panel of judges rejected the argument relating to the job’s origins, arguing instead that he was a public officer as it related to the charge of misconduct in office.

