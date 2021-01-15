Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President-elect Joe Biden has named Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as his nominee for vice-chair of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

In a statement from Biden’s transition team, he is also nominating Jaime Harrison, who was the former leader of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” said President-elect Joe Biden. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership.”

Additional officers announced include:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vice-Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Vice Chair

Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. of Texas, Vice Chair

Jason Rae, Secretary

Virginia McGregor, Treasurer

Chris Korge, National Finance Chair

From here, the DNC will vote for its officers next Thursday, Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration. The term runs from 2021 to 2025.

In 2020, Governor Whitmer also served as co-chair for President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and was named to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. WILX will update this story as more information becomes available.

