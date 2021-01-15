U of M announces “no-tolerance” COVID-19 safety rules for winter semester

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has announced its plans for the winter semester. Those plans include a “strict, no-tolerance” approach to COVID-19 safety rules.

As safety on campus is important to U of M staff, they are continuing remote learning. However, for classes that cannot be taught in a remote setting, there will be other formats offered.

Also, weekly COVID testing will be mandatory for undergraduates who are actively on campus.

Keep in mind that social gatherings of three or more people while living in residence halls will result in probation. If students violate public health orders, their housing contract can be terminated.

And, off-campus students can face similar consequences if orders are violated.

For more details about student housing and the overall winter semester plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.