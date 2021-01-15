Threatening flyer posted on GOP congressman’s door

(WILX) - Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah says someone taped a “wanted for treason” flyer to his office door inside the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Curtis showed the flyer on MSNBC Thursday afternoon. In addition to accusing him of treason, it shows skulls over his eyes.

Curtis said he’s concerned for his safety and called it a “troubling time.”

His office says they believe Curtis got the flyer because he refused to object to the Electoral College count.

“I just have tremendous confidence in the foundation of this country and the people,” Curtis said. “We’re in a bad spot right now, I understand that. I personally am waking up and looking in the mirror and saying, what do I need to do different, how do I play my role in changing what’s going on here in our country? I hope every single individual will ask themselves what they, too, could be doing.”

Right now, there are thousands of National Guard members in the Capitol building and it is closed to visitors.

