Pence receives extensive security briefing ahead of inauguration

Officials with the Secret Service, FEMA, FBI, Homeland Security, and the National Guard outlined their coordinated security plans.
Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to...
Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WILX) - Vice-president Mike Pence attended an inauguration security briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington yesterday afternoon.

Officials with the Secret Service, FEMA, FBI, Homeland Security, and the National Guard outlined their coordinated security plans for next week’s inauguration events.

“I imagine the question on everybody’s mind is why do we think what happened on January 6th can’t happen again next week,” said James Murray, Director of the United States Secret Service. “I’ll point very keenly to the level of planning and coordination we’ve been carrying out for the last nine months. We are highly confident in our security plan but we are always wide-eyed and sober and looking to capitalize on lessons learned.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency would maintain an aggressive posture through Inauguration Day. He added that investigators have identified more than 200 suspects in the Capitol attack and warned those still at large and anyone planning violence leading up to the inauguration that the FBI is tracking them.

“Right now, we’re tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration,” Wray said. “And the reason I use the word potential is because one of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish what’s aspirational versus what’s intentional,” Wray continued. “We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and at state capital buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials.”

