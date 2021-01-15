Advertisement

Panthers prepare for semifinals, look for revenge against Muskegon

Dewitt takes on Muskegon Saturday at Lansing Catholic
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was in the semifinal game last season, where the Dewitt Panthers were knocked out by Muskegon, putting a stop to their championship hopes.

Saturday, it’s the Big Reds in their way again.

Even though a lot of those players are back this year, Dewitt coach Rob Zimmerman says his Panthers are a much different team.

“Getting to play at that level and playing against a team the caliber of Muskegon, and just learning what it takes, and knowing that they were so close motivated them,” Zimmerman said.

The Panthers tied things up in the third, but gave up the game winning score with just over two minutes left.

For Dewitt, revenge would be the icing on the cake, but Zimmerman says they’re just hoping to make it to Ford Field.

“Obviously they’d like a shot at Muskegon, but they’d also like a shot at anyone in the semifinals.”

Muskegon isn’t the only problem Dewitt faces.

The Panthers didn’t get a chance to play last week, they won by a forfeit.

Quarterback Tyler Holtz says that extra week has given the panthers more time to get locked in.

“It really challenged us to stay focused, and as a team that’s what we’ve been doing, whether it was the player-led practices or the zoom calls,” Holtz said. “We’ve just had our eye on the price the whole time.”

And the Panthers, like many area teams are opting to play on turf instead of grass.

Tomorrow’s game will played at Lansing Catholic at 1 P.M.

