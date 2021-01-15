New safety precautions at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Planks in the ground. The Capitol grounds and Lansing City Hall reminiscent of a snowy construction site. Officers everywhere you look. The increase in staffing started on Monday and will be in place through mid-February.

This area being fenced up. Law enforcement agencies from across the state are present. Governor Whitmer has authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard. All in anticipation of possible violent protests.

MSP are not releasing other security information right now for safety reasons, although Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says he’ll protect peaceful protesters.

“We believe firmly in your expression of your first amendment rights and your second amendment rights,” Chief Green said. “We just ask that you do it safely.”

His preference: To just not come at all.

“I sincerely encourage you to stay home if you don’t have a specific purpose to be downtown,” Chief Green said.

The Chief and MSP say they are as ready as they can be.

Chief Green said, “I would probably classify it as unprecedented preparedness.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.