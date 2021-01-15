Advertisement

New safety precautions at the State Capitol

Governor Whitmer has authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Planks in the ground. The Capitol grounds and Lansing City Hall reminiscent of a snowy construction site. Officers everywhere you look. The increase in staffing started on Monday and will be in place through mid-February.

This area being fenced up. Law enforcement agencies from across the state are present. Governor Whitmer has authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard. All in anticipation of possible violent protests.

MSP are not releasing other security information right now for safety reasons, although Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says he’ll protect peaceful protesters.

“We believe firmly in your expression of your first amendment rights and your second amendment rights,” Chief Green said. “We just ask that you do it safely.”

His preference: To just not come at all.

“I sincerely encourage you to stay home if you don’t have a specific purpose to be downtown,” Chief Green said.

The Chief and MSP say they are as ready as they can be.

Chief Green said, “I would probably classify it as unprecedented preparedness.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests
Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Local health departments find success in first week of Phase 1B vaccinations
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Teachers work to prepare students for "pandemic-style" learning
Teachers work to prepare kindergarten students for "pandemic-style" learning