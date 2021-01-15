Advertisement

MSU Women’s Game at Michigan Postponed

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced late Friday afternoon its scheduled Monday afternoon women’s basketball game at Michigan has been postponed. No make up date has been announced. The MSU program has Covid issues which cost it playing a game at Illinois this last Thursday night and that game has not been rescheduled yet either. MSU has an 8-2 season record.

