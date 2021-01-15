Advertisement

MSU students return for spring semester

By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is starting its spring semester and this weekend some students are moving into campus housing.

According to MSU’s Chief of Communications Officer for Residential and Hospitality Kat Cooper, more students are being permitted to live on campus.

“We’re welcoming about 3,500 students back to Michigan State University’s on-campus housing system,” said Cooper. “They’re each allotted two helpers to assist them with moving in.”

After keeping students as far apart as possible in the dorms last semester, MSU will once again allow suitemates to share a bathroom.

“This semester, we are having some students live in community bath halls. Those buildings have been renovated, they have great air circulation and there’s reduced capacity in the entire building. So, we’re confident that students can use the community baths while staying separated and staying safe,” she said.

Another thing the university is doing to stop the spread is mandating weekly COVID saliva tests for students.

Students have been warned in-room guests are discouraged and overnight guests are prohibited.

