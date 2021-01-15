Advertisement

MSU postpones games after positive tests

For the first time this season, both Michigan State basketball programs have postponed games because of their own COVID-19 issues.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time this season, both Michigan State basketball programs have postponed games because of their own COVID-19 issues.

The men’s game against Virginia was canceled in December because of positive test results in the Cavaliers’ program. The women’s game against Ohio State was postponed for the same reason.

But now the problem is on the Spartans’ end.

“You kind of got to expect things like this to happen,” said Junior Forward Thomas Kithier. “It’s been such an unpredictable year for basketball. I mean programs are shutting down left and right.”

Steven Izzo and Mady Sissoko tested positive on Saturday, a day after Michigan State lost at home to Purdue. The team tested each day since then and the final results came in Wednesday before the team left for Iowa. The rest of the team was set to travel.

Spartans Head Coach Tom Izzo has taken COVID-19 seriously from the start.

“We were able to avoid a shutdown because of the everyday testing that we do,” Coach Izzo said. “That has made it a lot better for us and gives us a chance, like when I got it, we didn’t shut down. I was with my players everyday because I tested 16-striaght days negatively. They just got me out of here before I could infect somebody else.”

That’s exactly what they did with Steven Izzo and Sissoko. An unnamed third person also tested positive, and is now in isolation too.

Coach Izzo said, “We’re going to closely monitor their progress during their isolation period. They’ll be isolated for 10 days, they’ll be out for the 17 and the Big Ten protocols regarding their returns. Thank God everyone else on the team has continued to test negative.”

With the men’s team postponing the Indiana game, the women’s team may postpone their game at Michigan this Monday, although no decision has been made on that yet.

“We’re just going to continue to support them,” Coach Izzo said. “We feel there was no behavior in any way that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s a little more unknown but we’re going to have to deal with it.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

Latest News

Williamston football chasing state title
Pebble Beach Golf Will Feature Players Only
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Lions Hire General Manager
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the...
Rams Settle On Quarterback For Game in Green Bay