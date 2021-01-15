MSU postpones games after positive tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time this season, both Michigan State basketball programs have postponed games because of their own COVID-19 issues.

The men’s game against Virginia was canceled in December because of positive test results in the Cavaliers’ program. The women’s game against Ohio State was postponed for the same reason.

But now the problem is on the Spartans’ end.

“You kind of got to expect things like this to happen,” said Junior Forward Thomas Kithier. “It’s been such an unpredictable year for basketball. I mean programs are shutting down left and right.”

Steven Izzo and Mady Sissoko tested positive on Saturday, a day after Michigan State lost at home to Purdue. The team tested each day since then and the final results came in Wednesday before the team left for Iowa. The rest of the team was set to travel.

Spartans Head Coach Tom Izzo has taken COVID-19 seriously from the start.

“We were able to avoid a shutdown because of the everyday testing that we do,” Coach Izzo said. “That has made it a lot better for us and gives us a chance, like when I got it, we didn’t shut down. I was with my players everyday because I tested 16-striaght days negatively. They just got me out of here before I could infect somebody else.”

That’s exactly what they did with Steven Izzo and Sissoko. An unnamed third person also tested positive, and is now in isolation too.

Coach Izzo said, “We’re going to closely monitor their progress during their isolation period. They’ll be isolated for 10 days, they’ll be out for the 17 and the Big Ten protocols regarding their returns. Thank God everyone else on the team has continued to test negative.”

With the men’s team postponing the Indiana game, the women’s team may postpone their game at Michigan this Monday, although no decision has been made on that yet.

“We’re just going to continue to support them,” Coach Izzo said. “We feel there was no behavior in any way that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s a little more unknown but we’re going to have to deal with it.”

