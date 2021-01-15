MSU and Apple offer first-ever U.S. Developer Academy in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is launching a new program for students who want to get into technology development. The academy will open this Fall in Detroit.

“This is a chance to partner with a world class company known for creativity and innovation,” said MSU Dean of Engineering, Leo Kempel.

The Apple developer academy will teach MSU students how to write the code along with the components of creative design.

“You not only learn the technical aspects of writing the program, [but] you learn those soft skills, those business skills that really help you thrive in the 21st century,” Kempel said.

Some examples include learning how to write apps that have ’commercial appeal’.

“This is going to be an opportunity to continue to grow the base of computer programming talent not just in Detroit but state-wide,” Kempel said. “We have software companies right here in Mid-Michigan and they also need talent.”

“Keeping talent here in Michigan is really valuable for us building software companies, we want to find talent nearby and not always resort to remote development,” said Managing Director of AMBR Detroit, Anthony Montalbano. “It helps so many software companies throughout the state of Michigan.”

Kempel told News 10 it’s exciting because it shows how much confidence Apple has in MSU, in order to build a talent base of highly desirable programmers.

“There is such a high need for software development in general, the more programs that are available to people, more opportunities are presented,” Montalbano said.

The Apple developer academy with MSU will be open to all Michiganders with a competitive application process.

