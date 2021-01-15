MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.

Thursday at approximately 11:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on W. Michigan Ave near Callahan Rd. Upon arrival, medical personnel pronounced the single occupant of the vehicle deceased.

The occupant was a 39-year-old male from Homer. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department, and Jackson County Ambulance.

