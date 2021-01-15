Advertisement

MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township

The lone occupant was a 39-year-old male from Homer.
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.

Thursday at approximately 11:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on W. Michigan Ave near Callahan Rd. Upon arrival, medical personnel pronounced the single occupant of the vehicle deceased.

The occupant was a 39-year-old male from Homer. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department, and Jackson County Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

Latest News

Michigan House and Senate sessions canceled over credible threats
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
Mobile food pantry set for Saturday in Lansing