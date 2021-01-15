Mobile food pantry set for Saturday in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents in financial hardship that is in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, can get help on Saturday at a mobile food pantry.

The City of Lansing and the Greater Lansing Food Bank are holding a drive-through pantry at First United Methodist Church. Registration for vehicles to line up starts at 7:00 a.m. and distribution will run from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., or until all food has been given out.

Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicle for registration and food distribution. The food will be placed in the car’s trunk or hatchback, so please make room.

Participants are asked to bring proof of residency and stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Someone can bring your identification and a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

Families or individuals who have recently lost jobs and senior citizens on fixed incomes are encouraged to attend.

First United Methodist Church is located at 3827 Delta River Drive in Lansing, 48906, at Delta River Dr. and N Waverly Road. For any questions, call 517-908-3680.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.