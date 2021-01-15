Advertisement

Mobile food pantry set for Saturday in Lansing

Families or individuals who have recently lost jobs and senior citizens on fixed incomes are encouraged to attend.
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents in financial hardship that is in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, can get help on Saturday at a mobile food pantry.

The City of Lansing and the Greater Lansing Food Bank are holding a drive-through pantry at First United Methodist Church. Registration for vehicles to line up starts at 7:00 a.m. and distribution will run from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., or until all food has been given out.

Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicle for registration and food distribution. The food will be placed in the car’s trunk or hatchback, so please make room.

Participants are asked to bring proof of residency and stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Someone can bring your identification and a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

Families or individuals who have recently lost jobs and senior citizens on fixed incomes are encouraged to attend.

First United Methodist Church is located at 3827 Delta River Drive in Lansing, 48906, at Delta River Dr. and N Waverly Road. For any questions, call 517-908-3680.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

Latest News

Michigan House and Senate sessions canceled over credible threats
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township