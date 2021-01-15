Advertisement

Michigan House and Senate sessions canceled over credible threats

(WNDU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth today released the following statement on the Legislature’s updated schedule for next week:

“The Michigan State Police, as well as House and Senate sergeants at arms, have expressed concern over credible threats regarding events scheduled to take place at and around the state Capitol next week. With no votes scheduled on the calendar, we have decided to act in an abundance of caution by not holding session in either the House or the Senate on January 19-21. We hope everyone stays safe and respects the peaceful transition of power, and we hope legislators and staff at the Capitol take time to thank the team of police officers and sergeants who work together to keep us all safe.

