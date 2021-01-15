Advertisement

Michigan Capitol prepares for planned protests

Safety measures are being put in place this morning.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police and the National Guard are preparing for potential protests this weekend. The protests at Michigan’s State Capitol are one of many planned around the country.

One of the biggest measures being taken is to install a six-foot tall fence around the Capitol Building before planned protests this weekend, set to go up around 9 a.m. Friday.

Long term changes are being viewed as well. The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of guns inside the Michigan Capitol on Monday, although concealed weapons are still allowed on the grounds.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been working closely with the National Guard to develop the best plan for the weekend. It’s no easy task, given the political atmosphere. Sources say some militia members have been planning to come to the Capitol armed.

Friday morning Lansing Police said they are making sure things don’t escalate this weekend, as they did last April at another demonstration.

“If you have no legitimate reason to be downtown. January 17, then it’s probably best that you don’t come downtown.” said Chief Daryl Green.

If you do have to be near the Capitol this weekend, you will see more officers than normal.

Police are asking for your cooperation.

Stay with WILX for any updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

Latest News

Michigan House and Senate sessions canceled over credible threats
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
Mobile food pantry set for Saturday in Lansing
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township