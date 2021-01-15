Michigan Capitol prepares for planned protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police and the National Guard are preparing for potential protests this weekend. The protests at Michigan’s State Capitol are one of many planned around the country.

One of the biggest measures being taken is to install a six-foot tall fence around the Capitol Building before planned protests this weekend, set to go up around 9 a.m. Friday.

Long term changes are being viewed as well. The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of guns inside the Michigan Capitol on Monday, although concealed weapons are still allowed on the grounds.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been working closely with the National Guard to develop the best plan for the weekend. It’s no easy task, given the political atmosphere. Sources say some militia members have been planning to come to the Capitol armed.

Friday morning Lansing Police said they are making sure things don’t escalate this weekend, as they did last April at another demonstration.

“If you have no legitimate reason to be downtown. January 17, then it’s probably best that you don’t come downtown.” said Chief Daryl Green.

If you do have to be near the Capitol this weekend, you will see more officers than normal.

Police are asking for your cooperation.

