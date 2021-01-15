Advertisement

Megachurch pastor sentenced for fraud

He was the senior pastor of the 14,000-member Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston.
He’s been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WILX) - A Texas mega-church pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents, has been sentenced to six years in prison for swindling investors out of millions of dollars.

Kirbyjon Caldwell was sentenced Wednesday in Louisiana. The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Caldwell persuaded victims to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds with no investment value. He used some of that money to pay down debt including personal loans, mortgages, and credit cards, and maintain his lifestyle, among other things.

Caldwell was also ordered to pay $3,588,500 restitution as well as a fine of $125,000.

