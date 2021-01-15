Lawsuit Filed Against Michigan State Athletics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University women’s swimming and diving team filed a lawsuit Friday against the school charging that its decision to cut the program is the latest in a string of Title IX violations against female athletes. Eleven women from the current team filed a preliminary injunction to immediately reinstate the program and a Title IX complaint stating that MSU is out of compliance in participation, scholarships and treatment of female athletes. MSU announced back in October it was discontinuing men’s and women’s varsity swimming and diving at the end of the current academic year.

