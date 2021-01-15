Advertisement

Kindergarteners prepare to learn in-person for the first time, pandemic style

Staci Brown fixes her son Landon's mask during his school's open house.
Staci Brown fixes her son Landon's mask during his school's open house.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heading to school for the very first time during a pandemic can be intimidating. That’s why Eaton Rapids Public Schools invited kindergarteners and their parents in for their annual open house before in-person classes started.

At Greyhound Central, kindergarteners got a taste of what it will be like when they start school on Tuesday.

Staci Brown and her son Landon took advantage of the opportunity.

“Are you nervous?” Staci asked Landon as he hid behind her. “You’re alright.”

Landon is Brown’s first child and it was his first experience going to school.

“This is definitely different. The dividers and the separation of the tables, but it’ll be okay,” said Brown.

Five-year-old Landon took some time warming up to the idea of being in school and independent. Eventually, he got excited and had plenty of questions for his mom.

“How do you open a locker? I forgot,” said Landon. “Let’s test it out”.

His teacher Kristy Ford says that’s what the open house is all about and it’s even more important this school year with virtual learning and so many safety measures.

“This is really a lot for them because this isn’t an environment that they’re used to and we want them to come in knowing where they’re supposed to go, knowing that a face that they’ve been seeing on a video camera is a real person they can interact with,” said Ford.

Ford says she’s excited to have everyone in class despite all the new procedures she must follow.

“This is my environment. This is what I was made to do,” said Ford.

Starting school during a pandemic is different, but it’s a little easier to get used to when it’s the only experience you’ve had.

Nate Miller said he’s grateful his son has the opportunity to get into a classroom for the first time.

“I think the necessary precautions are being taken and at that point, I think that’s really all we can do,” said Miller.

He’s hoping his son Jayse has more chances to be social with other children.

“I feel like it will help him break out of his shell as far as being shy,” said Miller.

K-5 students in Eaton Rapids Public Schools will head back in person on Tuesday. So will students at Charlotte and DeWitt Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests
Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Local health departments find success in first week of Phase 1B vaccinations
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Teachers work to prepare students for "pandemic-style" learning
Teachers work to prepare kindergarten students for "pandemic-style" learning