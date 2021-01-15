Jackson High School kitchen taken over by celebrity chef

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - When people think of school lunches that rectangle slice of pizza usually comes to mind, but not for Jackson High School students!

The Jackson High School kitchen is about to be taken over by a celebrity chef. John Sugimura is bringing Japanese street food to students.

Chef Steve Trout, Jackson Public School district chef said, “He’s known throughout the nation for some of his restaurants that are based off international airports.”

Trout says students will have a chance to try one of the dishes served by Sugimura; A Japanese fried chicken rice bowl.

Trout said, “It’s recipes that comes from his grandmother that are hundreds of years old. They are amazing. I’ve had his food before.”

Every year Jackson High School hosts a celebrity chef through it’s food service provider. Principal Monica Pierce says it helps students keep learning throughout the day.

“Students get excited about it because it gives them an opportunity to have a different experience,” Principal Pierce said, “It’s always great to give them opportunities to see things that are different and too eat things that are different because one day they are going to venture outside of Jackson and we want them to be prepared.”

Chef Trout said, “It’s really nice to bring him in here and get these students back in here and show them something else and kind of get them pumped up to come back to school.”

Students will get to try the Japanese street food Jan. 28 and 29. Due to the difficulty of transport, it’s only available to those students who are doing in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.