Advertisement

Jackson High School kitchen taken over by celebrity chef

John Sugimura is bringing Japanese street food to students.
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - When people think of school lunches that rectangle slice of pizza usually comes to mind, but not for Jackson High School students!

The Jackson High School kitchen is about to be taken over by a celebrity chef. John Sugimura is bringing Japanese street food to students.

Chef Steve Trout, Jackson Public School district chef said, “He’s known throughout the nation for some of his restaurants that are based off international airports.”

Trout says students will have a chance to try one of the dishes served by Sugimura; A Japanese fried chicken rice bowl.

Trout said, “It’s recipes that comes from his grandmother that are hundreds of years old. They are amazing. I’ve had his food before.”

Every year Jackson High School hosts a celebrity chef through it’s food service provider. Principal Monica Pierce says it helps students keep learning throughout the day.

“Students get excited about it because it gives them an opportunity to have a different experience,” Principal Pierce said, “It’s always great to give them opportunities to see things that are different and too eat things that are different because one day they are going to venture outside of Jackson and we want them to be prepared.”

Chef Trout said, “It’s really nice to bring him in here and get these students back in here and show them something else and kind of get them pumped up to come back to school.”

Students will get to try the Japanese street food Jan. 28 and 29. Due to the difficulty of transport, it’s only available to those students who are doing in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

11-year-old Michigan student stars in Christmas film.
Michigan student stars in Christmas film
Local nursing student sees the pandemic as a learning opportunity
Local nursing student sees the pandemic as a learning opportunity
Nursing student uses pandemic as learning opportunity.
Nursing student uses pandemic as learning opportunity
Wilson Talent Center emphasizes need for hands on learning.
Wilson Talent Center emphasizes importance of skilled trades