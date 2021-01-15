Advertisement

Health officials confirm 2,598 new coronavirus cases

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 15, Michigan health officials have reported 2,598 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 29 deaths. The state total now sits at 533,602 cases and 13,701 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,079 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,968 cases and 110 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,521 cases and 227 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,257 cases and 186 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,182 cases and 63 deaths.

