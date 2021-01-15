Have the Detroit Lions Found Their Head Coach?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Friday indicate the Detroit Lions are close to hiring 44-year old Dan Campbell as their new head coach. Campbell is an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and cannot meet with the Lions in person until the Saints’ season ends. New Orleans faces Tampa Bay Sunday in the NFC playoffs. Campbell played 11 seasons in the NFL including 2006-08 with the Lions. He has never been a coordinator but he was interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015 compiling a 5-7 record.

