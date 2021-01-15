Advertisement

Have the Detroit Lions Found Their Head Coach?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Friday indicate the Detroit Lions are close to hiring 44-year old Dan Campbell as their new head coach. Campbell is an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and cannot meet with the Lions in person until the Saints’ season ends. New Orleans faces Tampa Bay Sunday in the NFC playoffs. Campbell played 11 seasons in the NFL including 2006-08 with the Lions. He has never been a coordinator but he was interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015 compiling a 5-7 record.

