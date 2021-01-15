Governor Whitmer to lower flags to honor former State Sen. Bill Bullard, Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer has ordered flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, January 16, 2021, to honor former state Senator Willis “Bill” Clare Bullard, Jr.

Bill Bullard, Jr. passed away on Friday, December 18 from COVID-19 complications. He is well-known for his commitment to Michigan and his decades-long public service career. He served in the House of Representatives, the State Senate, and in other prestigious positions.

Senator Gary Peters sent condolences to Bullard’s family on social media:

Colleen and I are thinking of the Bullard family. Bill and I both represented Oakland County in the State Senate together—I’ll always remember his dedication to public service and commitment to working together to get things done. https://t.co/hocPAjPsWU — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) December 20, 2020

“The state of Michigan lost a good, decent, hardworking public servant with the passing of Senator Bill Bullard,” Governor Whitmer said. “While my time in the legislature only briefly overlapped with Senator Bullard’s, I knew him to be someone who could work across party lines to get things done for the people of our great state. My deepest condolences go out to his entire family as they say their final goodbyes.”

The flags will be back to full-staff on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.