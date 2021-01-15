Advertisement

Governor Whitmer to lower flags to honor former State Sen. Bill Bullard, Jr.

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer has ordered flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, January 16, 2021, to honor former state Senator Willis “Bill” Clare Bullard, Jr.

Bill Bullard, Jr. passed away on Friday, December 18 from COVID-19 complications. He is well-known for his commitment to Michigan and his decades-long public service career. He served in the House of Representatives, the State Senate, and in other prestigious positions.

Senator Gary Peters sent condolences to Bullard’s family on social media:

“The state of Michigan lost a good, decent, hardworking public servant with the passing of Senator Bill Bullard,” Governor Whitmer said. “While my time in the legislature only briefly overlapped with Senator Bullard’s, I knew him to be someone who could work across party lines to get things done for the people of our great state. My deepest condolences go out to his entire family as they say their final goodbyes.”

The flags will be back to full-staff on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

Business owner stays hopeful as police prepare for planned protests
Gov. Whitmer and officials submit letter to Secretary Azar, asks for more vaccine distribution
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Local health departments find success in first week of Phase 1B vaccinations
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Health departments want more vaccine doses
Teachers work to prepare students for "pandemic-style" learning
Teachers work to prepare kindergarten students for "pandemic-style" learning