Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor back Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer supports President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan that is designed to help with COVID-19 relief.

Here’s a quick breakdown of President-elect Biden’s plan:

Includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, and territorial governments

Emergency funding will go towards services like Medicaid, police, and fire, and education

Funds COVID-19 vaccinations

Provides support to families and economically disadvantaged

Governor Whitmer released this statement:

“President-elect Biden understands that in order to build our economy back better, we must join forces to end the COVID-19 pandemic. His American Rescue Plan will help us do both. I have been calling on the federal government to pass crucial funding for state and local governments for months, and I am glad that the incoming Biden Administration has heard those calls.

The president-elect’s plan will help us end the pandemic by mounting a national vaccine program to speed up vaccinations here in Michigan. The plan will also provide some much-needed relief for our families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Once again, President-elect Biden has proven that he will work around the clock to end the COVID-19 pandemic and build our economy back better. I’m proud to have a partner in the White House who will help us get things done for Michiganders.”

Mayor Schor said the following:

“President-elect Joe Biden is ready to hit the ground running on day one and I’m thankful for his strong leadership and support for cities like Lansing.

Lansing residents have faced extraordinary challenges head-on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan announced by President Biden includes resources and assistance to help fight COVID-19 and the economic uncertainty that we are all facing as a result. The plan will bring necessary relief to Lansing residents and families and will help provide the services expected from city government.”

