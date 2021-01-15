Advertisement

EB Michigan at Larch closed after vehicle goes through fence and into building

It appears a single-car accident ended with a vehicle going through a fence and into a building.
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a...
Lansing Police and Fire Departments are at Michigan and Larch after a vehicle crashed through a fence and into a building.(WILX)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Fire departments are at the intersection of Michigan and Larch after a van crashed through a fence and ended up in a building.

WILX is on the scene and will update as more information is made available.

A vehicle has crashed into building at Michigan and Larch.
A vehicle has crashed into building at Michigan and Larch.(WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as vice-chair of the...
Whitmer tapped by Biden for vice chair of DNC

Latest News

Michigan House and Senate sessions canceled over credible threats
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
Mobile food pantry set for Saturday in Lansing
MSP investigating a one-vehicle crash in Parma Township that left a man dead.
MSP investigating fatal crash in Parma Township